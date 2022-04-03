Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit

    Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hon. Sandra Alzate, Colombia’s Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, receives a brief on the Ford-class flight deck design from Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, left, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Chris Jones, Ford’s aircraft handler, during a ship tour, March 4, 2022. During her visit, Alzate received a tour of the ship’s ready room, primary flight control, flight deck, and berthing before meeting with Ford’s leadershipn to get a baseline understanding of Ford-class aircraft carriers’ capabilities. This was Hon. Sandra Alzate first visit to Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022
    Photo ID: 7086201
    VIRIN: 220304-N-TL968-0077
    Resolution: 4082x2722
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Colombia
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    GRF
    DV

