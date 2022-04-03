Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit [Image 4 of 7]

    Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Kenyatta Pore, left, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, explains the improved systems of the Ford-class conglomerate galley to Hon. Sandra Alzate, center, Colombia’s Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, and distinguished visitors during a ship tour, March 4, 2022. During her visit, Alzate met with Ford leadership to get a baseline understanding of Ford-class aircraft carriers’ capabilities. This was Hon. Sandra Alzate first visit to Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    GRF
    DV

