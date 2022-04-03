Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d SFS conducts use of force training [Image 6 of 8]

    673d SFS conducts use of force training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton Lake, a 673d Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, prepares to teach use-of-force at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2022. The 673d SFS evaluated three Aimen on a scenario to demonstrate the use of appropriate force in a given situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    This work, 673d SFS conducts use of force training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER
    Use of force
    673d SFS

