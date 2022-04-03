673d SFS conducts use of force training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton Lake, left, a 673d Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corey DeFazio, far right, the 673d SFS training chief, teach U.S. Air Force Airman Grant Salerno, center, a 673d SFS installation entry controller, use-of-force at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2022. The 673d SFS evaluated three Aimen on a scenario to demonstrate the use of appropriate force in a given situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US