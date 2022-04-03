U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Ricks, a 673d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, restrains U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corey DeFazio, the 673d SFS training chief, during use-of-force training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2022. The 673d SFS evaluated three Aimen on a scenario to demonstrate the use of appropriate force in a given situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:25
|Photo ID:
|7085506
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-MJ351-1218
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 673d SFS conducts use of force training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
