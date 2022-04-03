U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Haven, a 673d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, uses a simulated taser on an aggressive subject during use-of-force training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2022. The 673d SFS evaluated three Aimen on a scenario to demonstrate the use of appropriate force in a given situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:25 Photo ID: 7085510 VIRIN: 220304-F-MJ351-1306 Resolution: 6584x4389 Size: 11.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 673d SFS conducts use of force training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.