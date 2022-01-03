Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prenatal Breastfeeding [Image 3 of 3]

    Prenatal Breastfeeding

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 1, 2022) - Rachel Hinckley, a registered nurse and international board certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Maternal Infant Unit, teaches a prenatal breastfeeding class to expecting moms and their support persons. Hinckley, a native of Fernandina Beach, Florida, says, “Classes help prepare new parents with skills needed before the baby is born. It makes them more comfortable, so they can support breastfeeding right away.” IBCLCs provide breastfeeding and lactation care, as members of the maternal-child health team. Naval Hospital Jacksonville is certified Baby Friendly by Baby Friendly USA. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:03
    Photo ID: 7084418
    VIRIN: 220301-N-QA097-020
    Resolution: 2727x1841
    Size: 546.13 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prenatal Breastfeeding [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colorectal Cancer Screening
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic
    Prenatal Breastfeeding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurse
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    breastfeeding
    consultant
    lactation
    Maternal Infant Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT