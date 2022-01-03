JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 1, 2022) - Rachel Hinckley, a registered nurse and international board certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Maternal Infant Unit, teaches a prenatal breastfeeding class to expecting moms and their support persons. Hinckley, a native of Fernandina Beach, Florida, says, “Classes help prepare new parents with skills needed before the baby is born. It makes them more comfortable, so they can support breastfeeding right away.” IBCLCs provide breastfeeding and lactation care, as members of the maternal-child health team. Naval Hospital Jacksonville is certified Baby Friendly by Baby Friendly USA. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

