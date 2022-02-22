Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2022) - Hospitalman Erik Dawson, a dental assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Dental Clinic, works with Lt. Joseph Medina, a dentist, to prepare a patient for a crown. Dawson, a native of Harlan, Iowa, says, “It’s important the dentist has all the supplies ready to go, to make appointments go smoothly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

