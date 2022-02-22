JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2022) - Hospitalman Erik Dawson, a dental assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Dental Clinic, works with Lt. Joseph Medina, a dentist, to prepare a patient for a crown. Dawson, a native of Harlan, Iowa, says, “It’s important the dentist has all the supplies ready to go, to make appointments go smoothly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7084417
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-QA097-030
|Resolution:
|1200x1380
|Size:
|338.94 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT