    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2022) - Hospitalman Erik Dawson, a dental assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Dental Clinic, works with Lt. Joseph Medina, a dentist, to prepare a patient for a crown. Dawson, a native of Harlan, Iowa, says, “It’s important the dentist has all the supplies ready to go, to make appointments go smoothly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:03
    Photo ID: 7084417
    VIRIN: 220222-N-QA097-030
    Resolution: 1200x1380
    Size: 338.94 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

