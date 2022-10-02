Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorectal Cancer Screening [Image 1 of 3]

    Colorectal Cancer Screening

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb 10, 2022) - Cmdr. Candida Ferguson, a general surgeon at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks with a patient about colorectal cancer screening. Ferguson holds a doctor of osteopathy degree from Lake Erie College of Medicine. She is a native of Fairview, Pennsylvania and says, “Colon polyps can grow and some may develop into colon cancer. Colonoscopy is the most accurate test to diagnose and prevent colon cancer by identifying and removing these polyps.” Regular screening (with a stool test, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy), beginning at age 45, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer and finding it early. Talk with your doctor about which test is right for you. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:03
    Photo ID: 7084415
    VIRIN: 220210-N-QA097-021
    Resolution: 1876x1356
    Size: 321.54 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    patient
    screening
    colorectal cancer
    Colonoscopy
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

