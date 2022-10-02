JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb 10, 2022) - Cmdr. Candida Ferguson, a general surgeon at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks with a patient about colorectal cancer screening. Ferguson holds a doctor of osteopathy degree from Lake Erie College of Medicine. She is a native of Fairview, Pennsylvania and says, “Colon polyps can grow and some may develop into colon cancer. Colonoscopy is the most accurate test to diagnose and prevent colon cancer by identifying and removing these polyps.” Regular screening (with a stool test, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy), beginning at age 45, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer and finding it early. Talk with your doctor about which test is right for you. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

