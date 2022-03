Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

220309-M-AU949-0139 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 9, 2022) – A U.S. Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) demonstrates an active victim rescue with flotation gear during intermediate swim qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 9. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

