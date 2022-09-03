220309-M-AU949-0136 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 9, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) prepares for the next event during Intermediate Swim Qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 9. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 03:54
|Photo ID:
|7084072
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-AU949-0136
|Resolution:
|5506x3671
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
