220309-M-AU949-0137 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 9, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) practices shedding combat gear underwater during Intermediate Swim Qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 9. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:54 Photo ID: 7084075 VIRIN: 220309-M-AU949-0137 Resolution: 3396x5094 Size: 4.64 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.