    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 1 of 8]

    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

    BAHRAIN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220309-M-AU949-0135 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 9, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conducts the Intermediate Swim Qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 9. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:54
    Photo ID: 7084070
    VIRIN: 220309-M-AU949-0135
    Resolution: 4151x2767
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    FASTCENT
    TF 51/5

