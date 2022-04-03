Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 4 of 4]

    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon Colon-Lopez, speak with Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division during a visit to Nowa Deba, Poland, March 4, 2022. Gen. Milley and SEAC Colon-Lopez were visiting the Paratroopers of the 82nd Abn. Div. who are deployed to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:41
    Photo ID: 7084066
    VIRIN: 220304-A-UV471-111
    Resolution: 4533x3238
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

