CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland

Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division during a visit to Nowa Deba, Poland, March 4, 2022. Gen. Milley was visiting the Paratroopers of the 82nd Abn. Div. who are deployed to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

