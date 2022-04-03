Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 3 of 4]

    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division during a visit to Nowa Deba, Poland, March 4, 2022. Gen. Milley was visiting the Paratroopers of the 82nd Abn. Div. who are deployed to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:41
    Photo ID: 7084065
    VIRIN: 220304-A-UV471-109
    Resolution: 3067x2191
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland
    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland
    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland
    CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT