Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the 82nd Airborne Division commanding general, speaks with Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a visit to Nowa Deba, Poland, March 4, 2022. Gen. Milley was visiting Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division who are deployed to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
(U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 03:41
|Photo ID:
|7084063
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-UV471-106
|Resolution:
|3406x2433
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS
