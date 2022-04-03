Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the 82nd Airborne Division commanding general, speaks with Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a visit to Nowa Deba, Poland, March 4, 2022. Gen. Milley was visiting Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division who are deployed to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

(U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:41 Photo ID: 7084063 VIRIN: 220304-A-UV471-106 Resolution: 3406x2433 Size: 3.25 MB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS visits 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.