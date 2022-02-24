Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification

    Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 332d Air Expeditionary Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon crosses hooks onto the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System barrier in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 24, 2022. Power Production Airmen, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, performed an aircraft arresting system certification that tested the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 02:42
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

