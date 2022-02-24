Staff Sgt. Eugene Heuschel, 332d Expeditionary Wing power production, checks the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System for damages on a runway in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 24, 2022. Power Production Airmen, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, performed an aircraft arresting system certification to test the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 02:42 Photo ID: 7084002 VIRIN: 220224-F-PB262-8255 Resolution: 5622x3016 Size: 1.6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.