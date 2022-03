Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification

A 332d Air Expeditionary Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon crosses hooks onto the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System barrier in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 24, 2022. Power Production Airmen, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, performed an aircraft arresting system certification that tested the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

