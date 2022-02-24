Mobile Aircraft Arresting System certification

332d Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Power Production Airmen performed an aircraft arresting system certification in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 24. This annual aircraft arresting system certification for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft tests the stability of the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System barrier which acts as a braking system to safely slow F-16s during emergency landing or if aborted during takeoff conditions through the use of a retractable tail-hook catching cable.



“If the system has not had an emergency arrestment within a 12-month time frame, a certification engagement is required to ensure the integrity of the braking system,” Tech. Sgt. Eric Erquiza, 332d ECES, explained.



The aircraft arresting system uses a 1 ¼ inch diameter pendant cable which is supported by six inch cable support disks. The cable runs the width of the runway and is then attached to nylon purchase tapes. The system has a runout of 1200 feet and can stop a jet traveling up to 220 mph. The Power Production team raises and lowers the cable as directed by the Air Traffic Controllers.



The 332d AEW has a wide array of combat Air Force capabilities including Precision strike, Aerial refueling, and Combat Search and Rescue. The wing’s warfighters, which generate, execute and sustain combat airpower in support of U.S. Air Forces Central and CENTCOM Commanders, seize combat initiative by, with, and through mission partners – building on the Red Tail legacy of excellence.

