NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

220309-N-VI040-1030 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 9, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Toucheleak Mael takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-6 candidates onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan March 9, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

