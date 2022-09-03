Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6]

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220309-N-VI040-1023 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 9, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nicky Larage, from Henderson, Nev., takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-6 candidates onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan March 9, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7083995
    VIRIN: 220309-N-VI040-1023
    Resolution: 7319x4885
    Size: 27.15 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Advancement Exam
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    NWAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT