NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

220309-N-VI040-1017 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 9, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Caleb Kopp, from Spencerport, N.Y., takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-6 candidates onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Mar. 9, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022