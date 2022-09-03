220309-N-VI040-1008 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 9, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bryana Craig prepares to take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam for E-6 candidates onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan March 9, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 01:31 Photo ID: 7083990 VIRIN: 220309-N-VI040-1008 Resolution: 5970x4264 Size: 15.57 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.