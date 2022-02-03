Night Weasels: aerospace propulsion

Airman 1st Class Rio Brownlee, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, performs maintenance on an F-16 Viper engine at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2022. Propulsion Airmen diagnose engine problems, including the fuel, oil, electrical and engine airflow systems to ensure all components of the engine are in first-rate operational conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022