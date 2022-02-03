Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Weasels: aerospace propulsion [Image 7 of 9]

    Night Weasels: aerospace propulsion

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Frank Fiegel, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, performs maintenance on a section of an F-16 Viper engine at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2022. Propulsion Airmen diagnose engine problems, including the fuel, oil, electrical and engine airflow systems to ensure all components of the engine are in first-rate operational conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 7083547
    VIRIN: 220302-F-ZB805-0522
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20th CMS
    props
    weasel readiness

