Airman 1st Class Frank Fiegel, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, performs maintenance on a section of an F-16 Viper engine at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2022. Aerospace propulsion specialists are responsible for ensuring that all of the 20th Fighter Wing’s F-16 Viper engines are tested, properly maintained and all parts of the engine are repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:38 Photo ID: 7083548 VIRIN: 220302-F-ZB805-0548 Resolution: 5885x3916 Size: 3.83 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Weasels: aerospace propulsion [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.