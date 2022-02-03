Airman 1st Class Frank Fiegel, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, performs maintenance on a section of an F-16 Viper engine at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2022. Aerospace propulsion specialists are responsible for ensuring that all of the 20th Fighter Wing’s F-16 Viper engines are tested, properly maintained and all parts of the engine are repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7083548
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-ZB805-0548
|Resolution:
|5885x3916
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Night Weasels: aerospace propulsion [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT