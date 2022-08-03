Melvin Bauman stands before the memorialization plaque of Dr. Mary E. Walker. (U. S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7083316
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-WE385-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bronze Memorialization Plaque [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient
LEAVE A COMMENT