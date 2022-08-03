Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronze Memorialization Plaque [Image 4 of 4]

    Bronze Memorialization Plaque

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Melvin Bauman stands before the memorialization plaque of Dr. Mary E. Walker. (U. S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:51
    Photo ID: 7083316
    VIRIN: 220308-A-WE385-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronze Memorialization Plaque [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Front of Walker ARC
    Dr. Mary E. Walker
    An Independent Woman
    Bronze Memorialization Plaque

    Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

