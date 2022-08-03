Dr. Mary E. Walker is the only female American Civil War surgeon who received the Congressional Medal of Honor. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7083308
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-WE385-1002
|Resolution:
|300x408
|Size:
|12.14 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Mary E. Walker [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient
LEAVE A COMMENT