Dr. Mary E. Walker conspicuously dressed in a modified uniform of her own design: a blue dress resembling an officer's frock coat and trousers with gold piping, felt hat and the green sash of a surgeon. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7083311
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-WE385-1003
|Resolution:
|290x480
|Size:
|45.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Independent Woman [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient
LEAVE A COMMENT