Dr. Mary E. Walker conspicuously dressed in a modified uniform of her own design: a blue dress resembling an officer's frock coat and trousers with gold piping, felt hat and the green sash of a surgeon. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:51 Photo ID: 7083311 VIRIN: 220308-A-WE385-1003 Resolution: 290x480 Size: 45.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Independent Woman [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.