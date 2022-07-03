Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Front of Walker ARC [Image 1 of 4]

    Front of Walker ARC

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    88th Readiness Division

    Melvin Bauman stands in front of the Dr. Mary E. Walker Memorial Army Reserve Center, Walker, Mich. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Marks)

    Front of Walker ARC
    Dr. Mary E. Walker
    An Independent Woman
    Bronze Memorialization Plaque

    Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

