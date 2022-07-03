Melvin Bauman stands in front of the Dr. Mary E. Walker Memorial Army Reserve Center, Walker, Mich. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Marks)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7083307
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-WE385-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|79.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Front of Walker ARC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walker ARC Named After MOH Recipient
LEAVE A COMMENT