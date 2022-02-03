Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Leonard Collins, 4th Comptroller Squadron first sgt., reads to students at the Child Development Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2021. Collins read multiple books to the students in recognition of national Read Across America Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

