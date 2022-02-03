Members of the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base First Sergeant Council visit Meadow Lane Elementary School, Goldsboro, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. The Airmen visited during Read Across America Week to read books to students in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7082215
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-JN771-1005
|Resolution:
|4629x3306
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
