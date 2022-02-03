Members of the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base First Sergeant Council visit Meadow Lane Elementary School, Goldsboro, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. The Airmen visited during Read Across America Week to read books to students in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:55 Photo ID: 7082215 VIRIN: 220302-F-JN771-1005 Resolution: 4629x3306 Size: 7.92 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.