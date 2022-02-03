SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week

Master Sgt. Kayleigh Mcaviney, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron first sgt., reads to students at the Child Development Center in celebration of national Read Across America Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. Read Across America week is dedicated to motivate children to read. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

