SJAFB First Sergeant Council participates in national Read Across American week

Master Sgt. James Holgerson, 4th Communications Squadron first sgt., reads to students at the Child Development Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. Holgerson volunteered his time to encourage children to read during national Read Across America Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

