NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center

220307-N-GB257-004 Beaufort, S.C. (March 07, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy speaks to attendees at the South Coast Cyber Summit where South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (left) gave the keynote address. Reddy signed an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with South Coast Cyber Center (SCCC) Chairman Warren Parker during a ceremony Mar. 7. The EPA represents a collaborative effort between NIWC Atlantic and SCCC to open the aperture of educational experiences for students to increase understanding of information warfare and cyber.

(U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US