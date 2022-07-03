NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center

220307-N-GB257-002 Beaufort, S.C. (March 07, 2022) South Coast Cyber Center (SCCC) Chairman Warren Parker (left) listens as South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gives the keynote address to attendees at the South Coast Cyber Summit held in Beaufort SC Mar. 7. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy (right) signed an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the SCCC during a ceremony. The EPA represents a collaborative effort between NIWC Atlantic and SCCC to open the aperture of educational experiences for students to increase understanding of information warfare and cyber.

