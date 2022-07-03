Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center [Image 5 of 5]

    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220307-N-GB257-005 Beaufort, S.C. (March 07, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy (right) signs an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with South Coast Cyber Center (SCCC) Chairman Warren Parker (left) during a ceremony Mar. 7. The EPA represents a collaborative effort between NIWC Atlantic and SCCC to open the aperture of educational experiences for students to increase understanding of information warfare and cyber. The event was held in conjunction with the South Coast Cyber Summit which included keynote remarks from S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7082198
    VIRIN: 220307-N-GB257-005
    Resolution: 6087x4258
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center
    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center
    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center
    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center
    NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT