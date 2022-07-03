NIWC Atlantic Enters Education Partnership Agreement with South Coast Cyber Center

Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 220307-N-GB257-005 Beaufort, S.C. (March 07, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 220307-N-GB257-005 Beaufort, S.C. (March 07, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy (right) signs an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with South Coast Cyber Center (SCCC) Chairman Warren Parker (left) during a ceremony Mar. 7. The EPA represents a collaborative effort between NIWC Atlantic and SCCC to open the aperture of educational experiences for students to increase understanding of information warfare and cyber. The event was held in conjunction with the South Coast Cyber Summit which included keynote remarks from S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare (NIWC) Atlantic signed an education partnership agreement (EPA) with South Coast Cyber Center (SCCC) March 7 in order to further the importance of education and future economic well-being of South Carolina.



The signing event, which was held during the South Coast Cyber Summit, included brief remarks from SCCC Chairman Warren Parker and NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy, and followed the summit's keynote speaker South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The purpose of the EPA is to promote student interest in science, technology, engineering and math, particularly related to naval information warfare systems.



Education partnerships are in accordance with public law 10 U.S. Code § 2194 where it authorizes defense laboratories to enter into EPAs with U.S. educational institutions in order to improve science, mathematics, engineering and education. The NIWC Atlantic partnership with SCCC provides students from University of South Carolina Beaufort, Technical College of the Lowcountry, the Beaufort Digital Corridor and local schools the opportunity to better understand the processes and efforts required to develop technologies to meet the needs of America’s Warfighter.



NIWC Atlantic strives to be an integral part of the school-to-career pipeline and, through this partnership, students will have opportunities to learn through real-world application and collaboration that further understanding of protecting national security.



“Today's partnership represents a collaborative effort with the South Coast Cyber Center to open the aperture of educational experiences as they relate to information warfare capabilities,” said Redd. “Through connections with NIWC Atlantic expertise and information technology equipment, our hope is to increase students’ understanding of information warfare and cyber operations through the lens of our Nation’s warfighter.”



The EPA between NIWC Atlantic and SCCC will offer mutual benefits since the collaboration creates and promotes an ongoing information exchange between both organizations related to information technology.



“This represents a significant step forward for us as we build cyber education in our region," said Warren. "NIWC Atlantic is a great resource for us to build our capacity to innovate and provide opportunities for students.”



Innovation, collaboration and technology advancement in the cyber arena is foundational to NIWC Atlantic’s mission of delivering information warfare solutions for the Department of the Navy. Both Reddy and Warren spoke to the importance of the EPA to further educational growth in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and developing the next generation of IT professionals.



“While our NIWC Atlantic team hopes to enable opportunities and learning, we also recognize the immense benefit of education partnerships to our own workforce," said Reddy. "We are excited to learn and glean new perspectives and ideas from SCCC, foster relationships with other academic professionals, and challenge our own engineering and scientific knowledge-base through meaningful connections under this EPA."



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.



About SCCC



South Coast Cyber Center is a 501c3 nonprofit that along with both public and private sector partners, including the University of SC Beaufort, Technical College of Lowcountry, the Beaufort Digital corridor, and the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation seeks to become the preeminent leader for cybersecurity in our region and state, leveraging our unique capabilities for agility and collaboration.