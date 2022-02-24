Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Stephanie Haydt (left), spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, assists Capt. Paul Chung (right), a general dentist with Fort Irwin Dental Command, Feb. 24, during a dental extraction at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. Haydt is training with Fort Irwin Dental Command staff as part of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7082159
    VIRIN: 220224-A-PV892-1387
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    Dental Assistant Training program

