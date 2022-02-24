Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program

Stephanie Haydt (left), spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, assists Capt. Paul Chung (right), a general dentist with Fort Irwin Dental Command, Feb. 24, during a dental extraction at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. Haydt is training with Fort Irwin Dental Command staff as part of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

