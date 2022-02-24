Stephanie Haydt (left), spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, assists Capt. Paul Chung (right), a general dentist with Fort Irwin Dental Command, Feb. 24 during a dental extraction at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. Haydt is participating in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program, a 1,000-hour hands-on program. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 18:47
|Photo ID:
|7082158
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-PV892-1333
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program
LEAVE A COMMENT