Stephanie Haydt (left), spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, assists Capt. Paul Chung (right), a general dentist with Fort Irwin Dental Command, Feb. 24 during a dental extraction at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. Haydt is participating in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program, a 1,000-hour hands-on program. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:47 Photo ID: 7082158 VIRIN: 220224-A-PV892-1333 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.12 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.