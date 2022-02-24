Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program

Stephanie Haydt, spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, checks in a patient Feb. 24, at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. Haydt is participating in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program, a free program that provides hands-on training.(Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

