Stephanie Haydt (right), spouse of Brian Haydt, the command sergeant major of the National Training Center, prepares sterilized utensils for a dental extraction Feb. 24 at Shuttleworth Dental Clinic on Fort Irwin, Calif. as part of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training program. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)
Fort Irwin launches Dental Assistant Training program
