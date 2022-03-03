U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Carrasco, a 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Mission Sustainment Team member is apprehended during a MST training March 3, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. During the training, MST members practiced base defense and force protection procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7081954
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-HK519-1630
|Resolution:
|3816x2544
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
