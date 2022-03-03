Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together [Image 8 of 8]

    Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Carrasco, a 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Mission Sustainment Team member is apprehended during a MST training March 3, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. During the training, MST members practiced base defense and force protection procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

