Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Dameron, a 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Mission Sustainment Team member, provides security during a MST training March 3, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Members of the MST are trained in advanced expeditionary skills and are able to provide initial site security in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

