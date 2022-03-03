U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Dameron, a 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Mission Sustainment Team member, provides security during a MST training March 3, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Members of the MST are trained in advanced expeditionary skills and are able to provide initial site security in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7081953
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-HK519-1571
|Resolution:
|7370x4913
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
