Hurlburt’s Mission Sustainment Team trains together

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andre Stencavage, a 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Mission Sustainment Team member, helps build a military shelter system during a MST training March 3, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Members of the MST are trained in advanced expeditionary skills and are able to accomplish tasks outside of their U.S. Air Force speciality, such as providing shelter in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US