220305-N-HD110-1065
PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 5, 2022) -- Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kenderick Miller stands watch in the pilot house during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), March 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7081682
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-HD110-1065
|Resolution:
|6547x4365
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milwaukee Departs Puerto Rico After Completing PMAV [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT