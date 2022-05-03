Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Departs Puerto Rico After Completing PMAV [Image 2 of 4]

    PUERTO RICO

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220305-N-HD110-1028
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 5, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), March 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:00
    Photo ID: 7081679
    VIRIN: 220305-N-HD110-1028
    Resolution: 6236x4157
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: PR
