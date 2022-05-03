USS Milwaukee Departs Puerto Rico After Completing PMAV

220305-N-HD110-1051

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 5, 2022) -- Electronics Technician 1st Class Luke Mauck lowers the Puerto Rican flag on the bridgewing of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), March 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 Photo ID: 7081680 Location: PR