Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

220222-N-MY760-1008 (NORFOLK, Va.) Inell Lewis receives an award for 55 years of service from Norfolk Naval Exchange (NEX) General Manager Anna Esguerra. Lewis receives this award for her work within the uniform department of the Norfolk NEX, Feb. 23, 2022. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jospeh T. Miller/ released)

