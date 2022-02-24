Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Miller 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    220222-N-MY760-1008 (NORFOLK, Va.) Inell Lewis receives an award for 55 years of service from Norfolk Naval Exchange (NEX) General Manager Anna Esguerra. Lewis receives this award for her work within the uniform department of the Norfolk NEX, Feb. 23, 2022. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jospeh T. Miller/ released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7081547
    VIRIN: 230222-N-MY760-1008
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives 55-Year Service Award
    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award
    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    Award Ceremony

    NEX

    Navy

    Award

    Service Award

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    NEX
    Award
    Service Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT